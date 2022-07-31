Staying cool in pool and at music festival

Two tourist attractions in Songjiang District are hosting a variety of activities including a music festival and float parade to ignite the city's summer tourism market.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two tourist attractions in Songjiang District are hosting a variety of activities including a music festival and float parade to ignite the city's summer tourism market.

About 100 tuanzhang, or group-buying coordinators, who dealt with neighbors' needs during the lockdown in Shanghai, had a fun tug-of-war game at Playa Maya Water Park on Sunday.

When night falls, the park will be turned into a grand stage with band performances and dances.

"I don't want to travel far due to the COVID-19 resurgence, and the cool water world is a good relief in summer," said Li Yan, a Shanghai resident who visited the park with her husband and son.

At Shanghai Happy Valley, an electric music festival is underway through mid September, featuring light shows, float parades, dances and DJ and band performances.

The number of visitors is kept below 75 percent of their daily maximum capacity, and a mandatory reservation is required.

The water treatment system of Playa Maya Water Park is circulating disinfection and purification every four to six hours to ensure a safe environment, the park operator said.

Ti Gong

Night tours are gaining popularity in summer, contributing to a booming night economy, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com revealed in a recent report.

Between late June and early July, the bookings for tourist attractions at night soared more than 10 times from the same period earlier, according to the online travel site.

People going on night tours are getting younger with those born after 1990s and 2000 on the rise.

Light shows, food festivals, music festivals, and cruises are some popular night tour activities.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong