News / Metro

Market supervision fine-tuned to help business

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:51 UTC+8, 2022-07-31       0
Shanghai's market supervision authorities are striving to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:51 UTC+8, 2022-07-31       0

Shanghai's market supervision authorities are striving to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to reduce the loss to businesses which have unintentionally or only slightly broken laws, and have corrected their illegal acts.

Market entities can avoid enforcement measures such as sealed operation sites and equipment seizure, after the local market supervision bureau and justice bureau jointly released a list of exemptions from some administrative punishments.

The list is the first of this kind in the city.

A total of seven conditions have been included in the list.

It specified that "if an entity's illegal act has no obvious social harm, and it has corrected and cooperated with the investigation by officials," it can avoid some of the enforcement measures.

In addition, the list is clear that if there is evidence to prove that the production materials and tools in illegal cases can be used for other legal production and operation activities, they will be exempted from being sealed up or seized.

Previously, if the entire production line of a company had been sealed up due to quality problems with a few of products, all types of products on the same line would have been suspended. Although the administrative act was following the law, it would have caused a large loss to the company.

The list draws a line in protecting public interest.

If a business's illegal acts break the line, it will trigger enforcement from market supervision authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     