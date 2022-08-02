Farewell to childhood memories as Wenmiao Road set for renovation

Many shops and small restaurants that have been running business on Wenmiao Road since the 1980s are closing or getting ready to move away ahead of a planned renovation.

Located in downtown Huangpu District, Wenmiao Road, about 560 meters long, runs between Henan Road S. and Zhonghua Road.

In the 1980s, there was a flower and bird market on Wenmiao Road and later it developed into a second-hand book market. In recent years, the road has been renowned as a commercial street for animation and comic products. From generation to generation, it has always been a haven for children in the memories of many local residents.

Dong Jun / SHINE

