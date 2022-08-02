News / Metro

Farewell to childhood memories as Wenmiao Road set for renovation

Many shops and small restaurants that have been running business on Wenmiao Road since the 1980s are closing or getting ready to move away ahead of a planned renovation.
With the neighborhoods around the Shanghai Confucian Temple to be renovated soon, many shops and small restaurants that have been running business on Wenmiao Road since the 1980s are closing or getting ready to move away.

Located in downtown Huangpu District, Wenmiao Road, about 560 meters long, runs between Henan Road S. and Zhonghua Road.

In the 1980s, there was a flower and bird market on Wenmiao Road and later it developed into a second-hand book market. In recent years, the road has been renowned as a commercial street for animation and comic products. From generation to generation, it has always been a haven for children in the memories of many local residents.

Located in downtown Shanghai, Wenmiao Road boasts many lane-style houses.

The Shanghai Confucian Temple nearby was closed for renovation in October 2021.

In recent years, the road has been renowned as a commercial street for animation and comic products.

The gashapon vending machines are children's favorite.

Crushed ice with various flavors is a childhood memory of many local residents.

Customers line up for specialty snacks at a shop on Wenmiao Road in 38-degree Celsius temperatures. The shop owner said he will close his business on August 8, but hasn't found a new location yet.

Crickets, a seasonal pet, are sold on Wenmiao Road.

Mr Lu is a model enthusiast. "Although these models can also be purchased online, the joy of offline shopping cannot be replaced," he said.

After learning about the renovation of Wenmiao Road, Mr Le took his family to revisit the place. "It is the first time that my 3-year-old son has come here. I hope he can feel the happiness that I felt when I was a kid."

Ms Ji was born in the then Nanshi District and visited Wenmiao Road for the first time when she was 5 years old. She came to buy some commemorative figurines as a souvenir during a recent visit.

The notice outside a shop on Wenmiao Road reads "Sales! Last two days."

"Last few days! Buy one, get one free!"

The owner of a closed shop left his new address to old customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Huangpu
