COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 16 imported infections

The city reported no locally transmitted infections, six imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28.

The second patient, an American, and the third patient, a Chinese, who arrived at the local airport on July 31 on the same flight.

The fourth and fifth patients are Japanese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a French native who arrived at the local airport on August 1.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in China's Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 28.

The second case is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 30.

The third to fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from the US.

The sixth to ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The 10th case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 1.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 272 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 2, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 156 have been discharged upon recovery and 21 are still hospitalized. A total of 648 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,929 imported cases, 4,857 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.