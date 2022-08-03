News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 16 imported infections

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0

The city reported no locally transmitted infections, six imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28.

The second patient, an American, and the third patient, a Chinese, who arrived at the local airport on July 31 on the same flight.

The fourth and fifth patients are Japanese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a French native who arrived at the local airport on August 1.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in China's Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 28.

The second case is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 30.

The third to fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from the US.

The sixth to ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The 10th case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 1.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 272 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 2, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 156 have been discharged upon recovery and 21 are still hospitalized. A total of 648 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,929 imported cases, 4,857 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     