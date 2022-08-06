COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 19 imported infections

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, eight imported confirmed cases and 11 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 29 from Canada.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1 from Canada.

The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from the US.

The fifth patient, a Chinese, and the sixth patient, an Australian, arrived at the local airport on August 2 from New Zealand on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from Denmark.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 62 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case, a Russian, and the second case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia on the same flight.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from the US.

The fifth to eighth cases, all Chinese, and the ninth to tenth cases, both Americans, arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the US.

The eleventh case is a German who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 214 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 5, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 164 have been discharged upon recovery and 13 are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,950 imported cases, 4,868 have been discharged upon recovery and 82 are still hospitalized.