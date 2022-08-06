News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 19 imported infections

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:10 UTC+8, 2022-08-06       0
Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:10 UTC+8, 2022-08-06       0

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, eight imported confirmed cases and 11 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 19 imported infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 19 imported infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 29 from Canada.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1 from Canada.

The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from the US.

The fifth patient, a Chinese, and the sixth patient, an Australian, arrived at the local airport on August 2 from New Zealand on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from Denmark.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 62 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case, a Russian, and the second case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia on the same flight.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from the US.

The fifth to eighth cases, all Chinese, and the ninth to tenth cases, both Americans, arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the US.

The eleventh case is a German who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 214 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 5, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 164 have been discharged upon recovery and 13 are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,950 imported cases, 4,868 have been discharged upon recovery and 82 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     