PCR now counted from when result comes out

The validity of nucleic acid tests will now be counted from when the result comes out rather than at sample collection as previously, Shanghai's big data center said on Friday.

The adjustment of validity of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is calculated follows an initiative to create a national unified PCR check standard.

The new way of calculation has been applied to the city's suishenma app, venue code and the "digital sentry," or the comprehensive code scanning and temperature check machines, which have been deployed across the city, since Friday.

Most local public transport and venues require a 72-hour PCR test report as one of the key regular measures on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Since it takes six to 12 hours on average, or even longer, for the result to comes out, many citizens, especially office workers, have to get a test every 48 hours to make sure their PCR report won't expire.

Many netizens hailed the adjustment.

"I no longer need to get a test at night to prolong the validity of PCR report on daytime," said Wu Hailong, a local employee.

China's State Council, or the nation's Cabinet, has also stipulated that a PCR test made in different cities or displayed via different channels should bear the same validity nationwide. They include the various health codes of different provinces and cities.

Meanwhile, Shanghai has tightened the health management of people visiting or returning to Shanghai from domestic medium- or high-risk areas, following outbreaks in some Chinese cities such as Sanya in south Hainan Province.

Those from or by way of domestic medium- or high-risk areas within seven days should inform village or neighborhood committees, working units or hotels within 12 hours after their arrival in Shanghai.

They will undergo seven days of central or home quarantines for health observation and several rounds of nucleic acid test.

People from domestic low-risk areas must receive twice PCR tests within three days along with health observation.

Citizens are reminded to avoid going to domestic COVID-19 risk areas or making unnecessary overseas trips.

The popular tourist destination Sanya announced to launch a citywide lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the spread of COVID-19. Citizens' movements are restricted, while all public transport is suspended.