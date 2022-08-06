Heavy rain, but no end in sight to heatwave

Hail, pouring rain, along with gale-force winds and lightning hit Shanghai on a scorching Saturday.

SSI ļʱ



Hail, pouring rain, along with gale-force winds and lightning hit Shanghai on a scorching Saturday.

Saturday sizzled in the morning with the mercury topping 37 degrees Celsius. It also marked this year's 33rd high-temperature day with the mercury rising above 35 degrees.

The strong convective weather in the afternoon triggered five alerts for rainstorms, gales, lightning, hail, with the temperature down to around 28 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with the mercury between 28 and 37 degrees.

There will be no respite in the week ahead despite this year's 13th solar term in Chinese traditional calendar, liqiu, or the start of autumn, falling on Sunday.

It usually marks that temperatures will gradually drop, and the temperature difference between day and night will be sharper.