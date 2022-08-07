Help with intellectual property issues before STAR listing

A service station to help innovative tech startups with plans to list on the STAR Market solve intellectual property disputes has been established.

Short for Sci-Tech innovation board, the STAR Market was created as China's answer to the Nasdaq. It aims to fund technological innovation in new-generation information technology, high-end equipment, new materials, new energy, energy conservation and biomedicine.

However, for many STAR companies, intellectual property disputes linger.

Incomplete statistics show almost every company received inquiries about intellectual property when STAR Applications were reviewed, which is inefficient.

The answer is the Pudong Intellectual Property Service Station.

It helps companies clear the way to go pubic on the STAR Market by offering one-stop services including providing risk evaluation, applying for patents and help dealing with disputes, according to Rui Wenbiao, director of the Shanghai Intellectual Property Bureau.

Xia Shangming, from Zhangjiang-based Shengtang Incubator, was happy to hear the news.

"We have seven tech startups with plans to go public on the STAR Market," he said. "I believe the new service station will provide stronger policy support and more professional service."