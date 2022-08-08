C'est Shanghai: A nostalgic cafe with loneliness
As one of the oldest Western restaurants in Shanghai, Deda dating back to 1897 is a nostalgic venue for the older generations of locals. Only the patrons who wake up early know that it is also a cafe in the morning.
