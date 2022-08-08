News / Metro

Shanghai sets up a special fund to boost health education

The Shanghai Health Commission has set up a special fund to support the development of health professionals through scientific education.
The Shanghai Health Commission is the first in the country to establish a special fund to support the development of health professionals' scientific education and promotion abilities.

The program will improve the city's health education to raise public health awareness, the commission said.

The fund will support 30 professionals with medical and health backgrounds for two years. The employers of these professionals will also benefit financially. Details of the applications will be released later.

Officials expect professionals from private medical facilities to participate as well.

The Shanghai health authority is also the first in China to have an evaluation system for the role and involvement of doctors and medical facilities in scientific education and health promotion.

Officials said that health education has become increasingly important in disease prevention and control, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

