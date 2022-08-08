No quarantine required in Shanghai for travelers from Macau

Shanghai loosened its COVID-19 control on travelers from the Macau Special Administrative Region from Monday as the latest outbreak there is under control.

Imaginechina

Shanghai loosened its COVID-19 prevention measures for travelers from the Macau Special Administrative Region from Monday as the latest outbreak there was brought under control.

People arriving from or via Macau no longer need to undergo a weeklong central and three-day home quarantine.

Instead, they must now have two PCR tests within three days of arrival and stay away from large groups for a week, Shanghai's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said.

They should report to neighborhood committees, companies or hotels within 12 hours of arriving.

Since early August, Macau has loosened land border restrictions with the mainland's Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, and no quarantine is required.

Those leaving Macau to enter Zhuhai via the land borders need to present negative nucleic acid test results from within the past 24 hours.

After entering Zhuhai, travelers from Macau are also asked to take a PCR test twice within three days. They are advised to avoid taking public transport, dining out or mixing with other people.

Macau has reported no new community COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days.