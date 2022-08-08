News / Metro

City's urban planning center to reopen on Tuesday

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-08       0
The reopened Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center near People's Square will operate between 9am and 5pm every day, except Wednesdays.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-08       0
City's urban planning center to reopen on Tuesday
Ti Gong

A visitor takes a photo at the inaugural exhibition during the trial operation at the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center.

Shanghai's landmark urban planning exhibition hall will reopen with a photo exhibition from Tuesday after a two-year major renovation.

The Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center near People's Square will open between 9am and 5pm every day except Wednesdays.

Entry is free. but visitors must make a reservation online and have a clear PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours.

The center has been closed since December 1, 2019 for its biggest facelift.

It was scheduled to reopen in March, but that was delayed by the COVID-19 resurgence.

The center, which opened in February 2000 on People's Avenue, is the first exhibition center in China dedicated to urban planning and construction achievements.

It has been popular with tourists and professionals from around the world with its exhibitions and various public activities.

The inaugural exhibition – Beijing-Shanghai Urban Culture Image Studies – was launched on the B1 floor of the reopened center on Monday.

City's urban planning center to reopen on Tuesday
Ti Gong

Enjoying the trial operation

Over 40 photos taken by 30 architects and urban planners in the two cities are on display through September 10.

China's rapid urban development over the past three decades has made great achievements and addressed many key problems such as the convergence of urban styles and lack of characteristics, according to the organizer of the exhibition.

Most of the photography by urban planners and architects focuses on people's daily life and aims to promote public awareness of urban culture and characteristics.

Two group photos, for instance, compare hutong (traditional Beijing courtyard residences) with lilong (Shanghai's lane-style neighborhoods).

"Cities are alive rather than the abstract numbers," said Wu Jiang, a renowned professor of architecture and former executive vice president of Tongji University.

"They are the largest cultural containers."

City's urban planning center to reopen on Tuesday
Ti Gong

An interactive exhibition at the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center

City's urban planning center to reopen on Tuesday
Ti Gong

Visitors can make a reservation for the following seven days by scanning the code on WeChat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     