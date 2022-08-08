News / Metro

Jing'an inks nearly 20 deals as investors bet on 'building economy'

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-08       0
Jing'an District in Shanghai has signed contracts for nearly 20 projects, with investors attracted to the district's "building economy."
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-08       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident to ride the waves of a rising city to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Jing'an inks nearly 20 deals as investors bet on 'building economy'

As part of its plan to bring in investment, Shanghai's Jing'an District has signed contracts for almost 20 projects.

A weekend event to promote investment said that financial companies like Sumitomo Mitsui Fund Management Company, business groups like Vanessa Bruno, and innovative technology companies like Hager Electric will all expand their networks in the district.

Jing'an inks nearly 20 deals as investors bet on 'building economy'
Ti Gong

The Bay area will feature modern business and commercial complexes.

Because of its strong "building economy," in which business and commercial complexes are a big part of the economy, Jing'an has stayed the best entry point for many industrial leaders.

Tax revenues from 200 major buildings contributed nearly 76 percent of the district's total in the first half of this year, according to Jing'an's investment office.

Despite the two-month citywide lockdown earlier this year, tax revenues from 50 buildings have exceeded 100 million yuan (US$14.8 million), two more than the same period last year, according to Long Fang, director of the office.

Jing'an inks nearly 20 deals as investors bet on 'building economy'
Imaginechina

Nanjing Road W.

She noted that nearly half of them were located around the bustling Nanjing Road W., known as the local answer to the Champs Elysees and Fifth Avenue, emphasizing that rents in the area went up after the lockdown was lifted.

"High-end office buildings on Nanjing Road W. used to charge between 17 and 18 yuan per square meter per month. However, rents have gone up by 1 to 2 yuan," she said. "Nonetheless, it remains one of Shanghai's most desirable business districts. Some business leaders have even told me that they want to expand but can't find space here."

According to statistics, major buildings along Nanjing Road W. had a 96 percent occupancy rate in June, ranking first in the city's downtown areas.

"Jing'an's 'building economy' demonstrates strong resilience and vitality," said Han Yi, the office's deputy director.

Jing'an's advantageous location and international-friendly atmosphere, in particular, make it extremely appealing to talent, she added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Sumitomo Mitsui
Nanjing Road
Mitsui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     