COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local cases, 9 imported infections

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, two imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 4.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Japan.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 30 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from Singapore.

The third and fourth cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada on the same flight.

The fifth and sixth cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 7 from the United States on the same flight.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Russia.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 210 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 20 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 8, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 170 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,962 imported cases, 4,895 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.