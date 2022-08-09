News / Metro

Shanghai plans 4 new green parks by 2025

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0
Shanghai will have four new green parks totaling more than 300 hectares by 2025 in Senlan, Biyun and Sanlin in the Pudong New Area, and Taopu in Putuo District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0
Shanghai plans 4 new green parks by 2025
Ti Gong

Biyun green land

As part of the city's ecological park belt, Shanghai will have four new green spaces totaling more than 300 hectares by the end of 2025.

According to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, the four green lands are Senlan, Biyun and Sanlin in the Pudong New Area, and Taopu in Putuo District.

Shanghai plans 4 new green parks by 2025
Chen Xihan

Biyun green land

By the end of the year, a forest and a science promotion area in Biyun green space will be open to the public.

The green space, which covers 5.5 square kilometers, includes rich water and forest spaces as well as areas for residents to stroll.

On completion, it will be the largest green space in Shanghai's downtown area, the bureau said.

According to the designers, forests in the green space can adjust the humidity and temperature of the land through clever layout design.

In total, nearly 100,000 plants of more than 200 varieties will be introduced into the green space, forming a multi-layer greenery system based on Shanghai's weather and soil conditions.

Shanghai plans 4 new green parks by 2025
Chen Xihan

Biyun green land

The green space has attracted a large number of birds and ducks.

Meanwhile, research on five new green spaces, including Beicai, Wusong, Dachang, Wusong River and Wuzhong Road, is proceeding smoothly, with over 400 hectares of green areas expected to be added to the city, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     