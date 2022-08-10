Brutal temperatures trigger year's fifth red heatwave alert

Wednesday's highest temperature measured by the downtown benchmark Xujiahui Weather station was 40.1 degrees Celsius – the fifth time the mercury has risen to 40 degrees this year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai sizzled in extreme heat again on Wednesday, triggering this year's fifth red heatwave alert.



The red alert is the highest in the three-tier heat alert system.



Wednesday's high temperature measured by the downtown benchmark Xujiahui Weather station was 40.1 degrees Celsius – the fifth time the mercury has risen to 40 degrees this year.



This is also the year's 37th high-temperature day, defined as days with temperatures at 35 degrees or above.



The number of days with highs at 40 degrees or above this year has already tied 2013's record, dating back to 1873 when Shanghai established the meteorological record system.



Weather forecasters predict highs north of 40 degrees for the next three days along with afternoon showers. Lows will be around 30.



The heatwave will break a tad on Sunday with a predicted high of 38.