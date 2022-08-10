Shanghai customs snares major stash of illegal drugs

The pills were disguised as fitness supplements and hidden in imported boxes.

Shanghai Customs seized 105 batches of drugs and controlled psychotropic substances in express mails and parcels in the first half of the year, officials said on Wednesday.

About 160 pills containing MDMA, the main ingredient for methamphetamine and ecstasy, were declared as fitness supplements and hidden in imported boxes.

And about 410 pills of psychotropic drugs were put into parcels and delivered to Shanghai.

"The illegal import of new psychoactive medicines through remote delivery has become a new option for criminals to smuggle," said Dai Min, a customs official.

Customs officers are cracking down and deploying high technology to catch criminals.