Yangtze Delta demonstration zone maps out carbon peak strategy

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will have its carbon emission amount cut by over 20 percent by 2025 compared to 2020, per a blueprint.
Hu Min / SHINE

A watertown in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will have its carbon emission amount cut by over 20 percent by 2025 compared to 2020, according to its carbon peak blueprint issued recently. The zone will implement 25 measures in this regard.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

By 2025, the energy intensity of the zone will be cut by 15 percent from 2020.

Zero growth of carbon emission is the target by 2030 with carbon neutral technologies widely applied by that time, according to the blueprint.

The zone will control energy consumption and optimize the energy structure by developing the green energy industry. It plans to install 1,600 megawatts of new photovoltaic facilities by 2025.

A low-carbon construction system will be established by 2025 with the zone advocating green design, construction, materials and dismantling processes.

The research, development and application of green and low-carbon technologies in the construction field will be accelerated using new technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence.

A green and smart transportation system, including new-energy buses, will be built in the zone.

By next year, more than 75 percent of buses running in the zone will be new-energy ones, and the figure will further grow to 90 percent by 2025, according to the blueprint.

Meanwhile, environmental remediation efforts will be beefed up based on the blueprint.

By 2025, the forest coverage in the zone is expected to reach 10 percent and the trash-sorting performance of over 95 percent of residential complexes should be up to standard.

Green credit, investment, bond, insurance, and fund products and tools will be cultivated.

Two to three green and low-carbon national-level research institutes will be established in the zone by 2025 and green technology demonstration will be implemented in meteorological change, ecological agriculture, environment improvement, and ecological protection and remediation field.

A green manufacturing system supported by green product design, low-carbon plants, green industrial parks and green supply chains will also be developed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
