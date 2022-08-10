News / Metro

'Doctor Talk' kicks of second season, with a wider audience

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0
The program, which aims to promote health education in an interesting and fun way, was a success in its first season last year with over 1 billion views online.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0

The second season of the "Doctor Talk Show," China's first medical staff talk show and competition, kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday.

For the first time, it includes participants from the Yangtze River Delta region and is working in cooperation with Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV.

The program, which aims to promote health education in an interesting and fun way, was a success in its first season last year with over 1 billion views online.

To make the second season more interesting, the producers also signed an agreement with Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co, the producer of popular stand-up comedy talk shows, to offer training for medical staff and help promote the program.

The cooperation with Phoenix TV will help broadcast the program in a much wider region, officials said.

Applications will be between August 15 and 30 on the program's official WeChat account.

Winners of the second round will be announced in early September. Medical staff working in private medical facilities and international hospitals are also welcomed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     