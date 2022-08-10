'Doctor Talk' kicks of second season, with a wider audience

The program, which aims to promote health education in an interesting and fun way, was a success in its first season last year with over 1 billion views online.

The second season of the "Doctor Talk Show," China's first medical staff talk show and competition, kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday.

For the first time, it includes participants from the Yangtze River Delta region and is working in cooperation with Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV.

To make the second season more interesting, the producers also signed an agreement with Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co, the producer of popular stand-up comedy talk shows, to offer training for medical staff and help promote the program.

The cooperation with Phoenix TV will help broadcast the program in a much wider region, officials said.

Applications will be between August 15 and 30 on the program's official WeChat account.

Winners of the second round will be announced in early September. Medical staff working in private medical facilities and international hospitals are also welcomed.