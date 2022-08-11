News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local cases, 17 imported infections

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 15 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, 14 imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 4 from Argentina via Germany.

The second patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from New Zealand.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada.

The fifth and sixth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from the United States on the same flight.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Japan on the same flight.

The 9th to 11th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Russia.

The 12th patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from the United States.

The 13th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Senegal via France.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 271 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Russia on the same flight.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 98 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 15 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 10, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 173 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,996 imported cases, 4,908 have been discharged upon recovery and 88 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
