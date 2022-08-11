News / Metro

Heat record as Shanghai sounds sixth weather red alert

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
Shanghai's scorching heat on Thursday triggered this year's sixth red alert for heatwave, thereby setting a new record for the number of extremely hot summer days since 1873.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
Heat record as Shanghai sounds sixth weather red alert
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pedestrians use umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun on the Bund in Shanghai on Thursday.

Shanghai's scorching heat on Thursday triggered this year's sixth red alert for heatwave, thereby setting a new record for the number of extremely hot summer days since 1873.

The red alert is the highest in the city's three-color warning system.

Thursday's highest temperature recorded by the city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station was 40.6 degrees Celsius.

It was the sixth day this year when the mercury climbed to 40 degrees or above in Shanghai, beating the record of five such scorching days in 2013.

Thursday was also the the year's 38th high-temperature day, defined as days when the mercury hits 35 degrees or above.

Weather forecasters predict that highs will be above 40 degrees for the next three days along with afternoon showers. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

And there is no respite anytime soon as the torrid hot weather will continue for the next 10 days with highs of 37 degrees and above and lows of around 30 degrees.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities, drink more water and stay alert for heat strokes.

Heat record as Shanghai sounds sixth weather red alert
Guo Yilun / Ti Gong

Despite the scorching heat on Thursday, a blue sky and white clouds enveloped the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     