Heat record as Shanghai sounds sixth weather red alert

Shanghai's scorching heat on Thursday triggered this year's sixth red alert for heatwave, thereby setting a new record for the number of extremely hot summer days since 1873.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The red alert is the highest in the city's three-color warning system.

Thursday's highest temperature recorded by the city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station was 40.6 degrees Celsius.

It was the sixth day this year when the mercury climbed to 40 degrees or above in Shanghai, beating the record of five such scorching days in 2013.

Thursday was also the the year's 38th high-temperature day, defined as days when the mercury hits 35 degrees or above.

Weather forecasters predict that highs will be above 40 degrees for the next three days along with afternoon showers. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

And there is no respite anytime soon as the torrid hot weather will continue for the next 10 days with highs of 37 degrees and above and lows of around 30 degrees.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities, drink more water and stay alert for heat strokes.