Hainan link ruled out as city reports 2 cases after 6 days of zero infections

Shanghai reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic community COVID-19 case on Thursday after detecting zero community cases for six days in a row.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The new infections, a male and a female, aged 43 and 48 years, respectively, live in Meilong Town of Minhang District and Huajing Town of Xuhui District, respectively.

As a result, their accommodations on Hongmei Rd S. and Longwu Road have been designated as high-risk areas. Weiqiang Foot Massage shop in Xuhui, where the female case worked, has become a high-risk area as well.

An area south of the Outer Ring Road, east of Hongmei Rd S. Elevated Road, west of Jinghong Road and north of Chunshen River in Meilong Town has been designated as a medium-risk area.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

In total, six residential complexes, two villages, three village groups, and 67 working units, industrial parks and shops are involved.

The two cases had been to a wet market, a construction material wholesale market, a filming company, a skin care shop, a restaurant, a chess and card room and the foot massage shop, among others.

A total of 721 close contacts of the new cases had been traced and they have been put under central quarantine.

The nucleic acid tests of 460 of the close contacts were negative with the results for the rest still being awaited as of 4pm on Thursday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Weiqiang Foot Massage and Shanghai Jinhuixin Entertainment Co Ltd in Xuhui, which operate the chess and card room, have been closed and will have their business licenses revoked for operating without permit and failing to obey COVID-19 prevention and control requirements, city officials told a press conference.

They will also face fines and are under investigation by police.

The case in Minhang had visited the Qiangwei Wet Market, and 25,303 relevant people are now required to undergo nucleic acid tests twice in three days.

"Minhang District has stepped up COVID-19 prevention and control management at spots with big crowds such as wet markets, supermarkets and hotels, and more frequent nucleic acid tests are being conducted, targeting staff working at venues with big crowds, to eliminate potential hazards," said Liu Yan, district deputy director.

The two cases are not related to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in south China's Hainan Province, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

So far, five flights from Hainan have landed in the city, bringing in 845 passengers, who are required to undergo three-day central quarantine and four days quarantine at home.