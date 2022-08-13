COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 3 asymptomatic infections

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, three local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient, living in Minhang District, tested positive during central quarantine.

3 local asymptomatic infections

The first case, living in Xuhui District, and the second and third cases, both living in Minhang District, all tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8 from Canada.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from Ethiopia.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Canada.

The fourth and fifth patients, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 10 from the United States.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from the Netherlands.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Germany.

The eighth patient is a Ethiopian sailor who arrived in the city on August 10 from Vietnam by ship.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 165 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from the United Kingdom via Canada.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 3 confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 12, of all the 156 local confirmed cases, 176 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 658 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,012 imported cases, 4,920 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized.