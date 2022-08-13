Expect hot mornings with afternoon rain in week ahead

Shanghai sizzled on Saturday morning, but there was some respite with a rainy afternoon.

Although the highest temperature that the downtown weather benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded was 39.7 degrees Celsius, the mercury in some other places, such as Minhang District, still touched 40 degrees around noon.

Strong winds and lightning accompanied the afternoon rain.

Saturday was also the year's 40th high-temperature day, defined as days when the mercury hits 35 degrees or above.

The sizzling weather is predicted to continue in the week ahead with highs around 39 degrees and lows around 30.

Afternoon showers and lightning are also expected.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities, drink more water, get plenty of sleep and stay alert for heat strokes, according to the local health authorities.



People should also pay attention to their food safety, choosing foods with less salt, oil and sugar and also avoiding spicy and greasy food.