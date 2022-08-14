COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local asymptomatic patients, 10 imported infections

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The first four infections living in Xuhui District and the fifth living in Minhang District, all tested positive in central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9 from the Netherlands.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Ecuador via the Netherlands.

The fifth and sixth patients, both Chinese, and the seventh patient, a Japanese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Japan.

The eighth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from the US.



All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 216 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case, a Canadian, and the second case, a Chinese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Canada.



Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 42 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



From July 3 to August 13, of all the 156 local confirmed cases, 176 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 663 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,020 imported cases, 4,927 have been discharged upon recovery and 93 are still hospitalized.