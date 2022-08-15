COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 5 local asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 18 imported infections were also reported on Sunday.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, five local asymptomatic infections, 11 imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested positive during central quarantine.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The first infection, a 6-year-old boy, returned from the Tibet Autonomous Region on August 9 and tested positive during the self-health monitoring period.

The rest four infections all tested positive in central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first four patients are all Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10 from Canada.



The fifth patient, a Chinese, and the sixth and seventh patients, both Japanese, arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Japan.

The eighth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from China's Taiwan.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Angola via Germany and Singapore.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from Canada.

The 11th patient is a French national who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 172 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from the United States.



The second and third cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Russia.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Japan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from Chad via France.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on August 13 from the US.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 65 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and six asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 14, of all the 157 local confirmed cases, 177 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 668 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,031 imported cases, 4,932 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.