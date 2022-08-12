Model enthusiasts say goodbye to Wenmiao Road and their favourite stores

Wenmiao Road is due to be renovated, and many people have come to say goodbye to its shop owners. Some have shared their childhood memories, as well as their hopes for the future.

Wenmiao Road, a five-hundred-meter-long stretch around the Shanghai Confucian Temple, has many names such as "culture palace street," "antique street," "old book market," and "Shanghai's Akihabara." With a large variety of stores, this street has been a popular place for model enthusiasts for many years. Wenmiao Road is due to be renovated, and many people have come to say goodbye to its shop owners. Some have shared their childhood memories, as well as their hopes for the future.