News / Metro

Mayor Gong Zheng meets New Zealand ambassador

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  17:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met Clare Fearnley, New Zealand ambassador to China, in Shanghai on August 12.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  17:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
Mayor Gong Zheng meets New Zealand ambassador

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, right, in a meeting with Clare Fearnley, New Zealand ambassador to China, in Shanghai on August 12.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met Clare Fearnley, New Zealand ambassador to China, in Shanghai on August 12.

Last year, the total value of imports and exports between Shanghai and New Zealand reached 25.93 billion yuan (US$3.87 billion), a year-on-year increase of 24.9 percent, and New Zealand's dairy, fruit and seafood products are very popular among Shanghai residents, Gong said.

New Zealand enterprises are welcome to participate in the 5th China International Import Expo, and bring more commodities to China and Shanghai, and "we also warmly welcome more New Zealand enterprises to invest in Shanghai," he added.

Fearnley expressed her gratitude to Shanghai for the support and help given to institutions and enterprises from New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, New Zealand will continue to deepen the sister-city relationship with Shanghai, support the scientific and technological innovation cooperation, as well as cultural exchanges in the fields of film, sports and tourism, and will support New Zealand enterprises to participate in the 5th CIIE, she said.

Stephen Wong, consul general of New Zealand in Shanghai, also attended the meeting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     