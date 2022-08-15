Mayor Gong Zheng meets New Zealand ambassador

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met Clare Fearnley, New Zealand ambassador to China, in Shanghai on August 12.

Last year, the total value of imports and exports between Shanghai and New Zealand reached 25.93 billion yuan (US$3.87 billion), a year-on-year increase of 24.9 percent, and New Zealand's dairy, fruit and seafood products are very popular among Shanghai residents, Gong said.

New Zealand enterprises are welcome to participate in the 5th China International Import Expo, and bring more commodities to China and Shanghai, and "we also warmly welcome more New Zealand enterprises to invest in Shanghai," he added.

Fearnley expressed her gratitude to Shanghai for the support and help given to institutions and enterprises from New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, New Zealand will continue to deepen the sister-city relationship with Shanghai, support the scientific and technological innovation cooperation, as well as cultural exchanges in the fields of film, sports and tourism, and will support New Zealand enterprises to participate in the 5th CIIE, she said.

Stephen Wong, consul general of New Zealand in Shanghai, also attended the meeting.