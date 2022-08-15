City's heatwave set to continue, although Wednesday may cool to 35

Monday's highest temperature that the downtown benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded was 39.6 degrees, while some other places' highs touched 40.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's scorching hot Monday triggered this year's seventh red heatwave alert, the severest in the four-level weather warning system, with temperatures in some areas again topping 40 degrees Celsius.

But things may cool down slightly on Wednesday as the temperatures could drop to 35 degrees.

Short-term heavy rains with winds, hails and lightning are predicted to hit the city from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.

Otherwise, the city is forecast to stay around a maximum of 38 to 39 for the next few days.

Afternoon showers and lightning are expected for the next seven days.



Monday also marked the 42nd day that the city has experienced a high above 35 since summer arrived on May 30.



The scorching heat is due to a strong subtropical high pressure system, which has affected the weather in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River Delta and other areas and southern China.

The National Meteorological Center has issued a red heatwave alert, the highest in the country's four-color weather warning system, since August 12.

It was the first time that the center issued a red heat alerts since the system was established.