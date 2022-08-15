News / Metro

City's heatwave set to continue, although Wednesday may cool to 35

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:19 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
Monday's highest temperature that the downtown benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded was 39.6 degrees, while some other places' highs touched 40.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:19 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
City's heatwave set to continue, although Wednesday may cool to 35
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pedestrians walk past the iconic Wukang Mansion in Xuhui on Monday as the city sweltered under yet another scorcher.

City's heatwave set to continue, although Wednesday may cool to 35
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People are covered up in a heatwave.

Shanghai's scorching hot Monday triggered this year's seventh red heatwave alert, the severest in the four-level weather warning system, with temperatures in some areas again topping 40 degrees Celsius.

Monday's highest temperature that the downtown benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded was 39.6 degrees, while some other places' highs touched 40.

But things may cool down slightly on Wednesday as the temperatures could drop to 35 degrees.

Short-term heavy rains with winds, hails and lightning are predicted to hit the city from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.

Otherwise, the city is forecast to stay around a maximum of 38 to 39 for the next few days.

Afternoon showers and lightning are expected for the next seven days.

Monday also marked the 42nd day that the city has experienced a high above 35 since summer arrived on May 30.

The scorching heat is due to a strong subtropical high pressure system, which has affected the weather in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River Delta and other areas and southern China.

The National Meteorological Center has issued a red heatwave alert, the highest in the country's four-color weather warning system, since August 12.

It was the first time that the center issued a red heat alerts since the system was established.

City's heatwave set to continue, although Wednesday may cool to 35
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The essential summer umbrella is used by people on the road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     