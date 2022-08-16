COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local asymptomatic infections, 22 imported patients

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 12 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported three local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported confirmed cases and 12 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

3 local asymptomatic infections

All three infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9 from the United States.



The second patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from New Zealand.

The third to fifth patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Japan.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Singapore.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from the US.

The ninth and 10th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 116 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from the US.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from the US.

The third to fifth cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from Canada.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived in another province on August 1 from South Korea. The case returned to Shanghai after the quarantine and tested negative during the self-health monitoring period in Shanghai, but tested positive in a routine screening on August 14.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 13 from Canada.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 13 from the US.

The 11th case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from the US.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 191 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 12 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 15, of all the 157 local confirmed cases, 177 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 671 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,041 imported cases, 4,942 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.