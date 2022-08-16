Annual science festival kicks off this weekend

As part of the festival, the Shanghai Science Communication Conference, the first of its kind in the country, will debut to promote science to the public.

The annual Shanghai Science Festival will take place from August 20 to 26 with more than 1,100 events.

Big names like Nobel laureate Michael Levitt and renowned Chinese geologist Wang Pinxian, as well as Internet celebrities who promote science like Wu Laolao (Grandma Wu) and Fangsitafu (fun stuff), will give speeches.

Additionally, the festival will feature major scientific infrastructure, labs and research institutes, enabling visitors to experience the city's scientific achievements.