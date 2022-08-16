News / Metro

Annual science festival kicks off this weekend

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0
As part of the festival, the Shanghai Science Communication Conference, the first of its kind in the country, will debut to promote science to the public.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0

The annual Shanghai Science Festival will take place from August 20 to 26 with more than 1,100 events.

As part of the festival, the Shanghai Science Communication Conference, the first of its kind in the country, will debut to promote science to the public.

Big names like Nobel laureate Michael Levitt and renowned Chinese geologist Wang Pinxian, as well as Internet celebrities who promote science like Wu Laolao (Grandma Wu) and Fangsitafu (fun stuff), will give speeches.

Additionally, the festival will feature major scientific infrastructure, labs and research institutes, enabling visitors to experience the city's scientific achievements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     