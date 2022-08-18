COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported cases

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 18 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported four local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

4 local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases tested positive during central quarantine.



The third case who returned from the Tibet Autonomous Region tested positive during self-health monitoring.

The fourth tested positive in a routine screening.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14 from Japan.



The second patient, a Chinese, and the third patient, a Taiwan resident, arrived at the local airport on August 14 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Japan.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 15 from France.

The sixth patient, a Briton, and the seventh patient, a German, arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Germany.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 183 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Australia.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 55 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 18 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 17, of all the 157 local confirmed cases, 177 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 679 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,055 imported cases, 4,955 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.