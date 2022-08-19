Fast statistics: Building a modern new city at the southeast tip of Shanghai
17:37 UTC+8, 2022-08-19 0
In 2019, Lingang was added to Shanghai free trade zone. Over the past three years, the construction of the new Lingang area has achieved remarkable results.
17:37 UTC+8, 2022-08-19 0
In 2019, Lingang, a port town at the southeast tip of Shanghai, was added to Shanghai free trade zone. Over the past three years, the construction of the new Lingang area has achieved remarkable results.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports