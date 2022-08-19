Record-breaking extreme heat continues to bake city

Shanghai's extreme heat continued rewriting the record books on Friday with another day where the mercury rose above 40 degrees Celsius.

It marked the seventh day this year with a high of at least 40 degrees and the 46th high-temperature day with the mercury rising above 35 degrees – the third most in the last 149 years.

At noon, the city issued this year's eighth red heatwave alert, the most severe in the four-color weather warning system, and the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded a high of 40.6 degrees in the early afternoon.

The stifling heat will continue Saturday, but a cooldown is in sight.

The highs are predicted to drop to around 32 beginning next Friday when cold air and a typhoon will be active, according to local weather authorities.