Record-breaking extreme heat continues to bake city

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:43 UTC+8, 2022-08-19       0
Shanghai's extreme heat continued rewriting the record books on Friday with another day where the mercury rose above 40 degrees Celsius.
CFP

The Bund is empty on Friday as the mercury rises above 40 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai's extreme heat continued rewriting the record books on Friday with another day when the mercury rose above 40 degrees Celsius, making 2022 the year with the most days with temperatures above 40 degrees since the city began documenting meteorological data in 1873.

It marked the seventh day this year with a high of at least 40 degrees and the 46th high-temperature day with the mercury rising above 35 degrees – the third most in the last 149 years.

At noon, the city issued this year's eighth red heatwave alert, the most severe in the four-color weather warning system, and the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded a high of 40.6 degrees in the early afternoon.

The stifling heat will continue Saturday, but a cooldown is in sight.

The highs are predicted to drop to around 32 beginning next Friday when cold air and a typhoon will be active, according to local weather authorities.

CFP

Local weather authorities release this year's eighth red heatwave alert on a sizzling Friday.

Xujiahui
