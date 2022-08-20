COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 2 local asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, two local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested positive during central quarantine.

2 local asymptomatic infections

The first infection was in central quarantine after returning from other province.

The second infection tested positive in central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14 from Japan.



The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on August 15 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 15 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fourth and fifth patients, both Romanians, arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Romania via Spain.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Trinidad and Tobago via the Netherlands.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from New Zealand.

The eighth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Japan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 194 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Japan.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 15 from the Netherlands.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 15 from Senegal via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from the United Kingdom via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Tonga via New Zealand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 17 from Canada.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from the United States.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 136 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 19, of all the 158 local confirmed cases, 178 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 684 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,070 imported cases, 4,973 have been discharged upon recovery and 97 are still hospitalized.