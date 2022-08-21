Enjoy break from heat at nightlife festival

Shanghai has launched its annual nightlife festival with extended opening hours at local parks and landmark commercial hubs.

Shanghai has launched its annual nightlife festival with extended opening hours at local parks and landmark commercial hubs, after a more than two-month delay due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Ten popular night tour attractions were released mainly along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

Many downtown parks have extended their opening hours or operate around the clock because to the scorching weather.

From Monday, four parks and greenbelts in Yangpu District, including Jiangpu and Siping parks as well as the Dalian Road and Xinjiangwancheng greenbelts will initially open around the clock.

Other parks in Yangpu, such as Pingliang, Boyang and Yanchun parks, will operate through 7:30pm or 9pm.

The number of patrol guards will be doubled to ensure safety at night with upgraded lighting. People are asked to continue to wear masks for COVID-19 prevention.

Other downtown parks in Jing'an and Changning districts have also extended their operation till 9pm. The Hongqiao River Park along the creek, for instance, is opening between 7am and 9pm to attract citizens to the newly-developed creekside paths in Changning.

Meanwhile, the annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions was launched on Saturday, featuring bazaars, outdoor music, exhibitions and coffee workshops.

Artists, designers, painters, florists, chefs and coffee-making masters will interact with visitors during the "Sinan Yé," or Sinan Night activity event.

Jazz, folk, pop, rock, opera and classic music will be performed at the plaza of the mansions between 4:40pm and 8:30pm.

Customers are also encouraged to practice yoga or skateboard amidst the historical villas.

Those who prefer a quiet nightlife can enter the Sinan Bookstore take a seat and read in solitude till midnight.

A modern art exhibition has also been initiated at the Sinan Time Zone about the four seasons scenery at the historical mansions.

The mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex downtown, includes more than 50 historic villas in various styles. Many were former residences of celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some have been converted into hotels, cafés, restaurants and shops.

Shanghai has been trying to revive its nightlife since 2019 after shutting down noisy late-night bars and eateries in response to residents' complaints. The revival is part of efforts to become an international shopping destination.

The nightlife festival has been held in June every year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 resurgence this year.

