News / Metro

Enjoy break from heat at nightlife festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:14 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0
Shanghai has launched its annual nightlife festival with extended opening hours at local parks and landmark commercial hubs.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:14 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0
Enjoy break from heat at nightlife festival
Ti Gong

Outdoor concerts at the Sinan Mansions during the nightlife festival.

Shanghai has launched its annual nightlife festival with extended opening hours at local parks and landmark commercial hubs, after a more than two-month delay due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Ten popular night tour attractions were released mainly along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

Many downtown parks have extended their opening hours or operate around the clock because to the scorching weather.

From Monday, four parks and greenbelts in Yangpu District, including Jiangpu and Siping parks as well as the Dalian Road and Xinjiangwancheng greenbelts will initially open around the clock.

Other parks in Yangpu, such as Pingliang, Boyang and Yanchun parks, will operate through 7:30pm or 9pm.

The number of patrol guards will be doubled to ensure safety at night with upgraded lighting. People are asked to continue to wear masks for COVID-19 prevention.

Other downtown parks in Jing'an and Changning districts have also extended their operation till 9pm. The Hongqiao River Park along the creek, for instance, is opening between 7am and 9pm to attract citizens to the newly-developed creekside paths in Changning.

Enjoy break from heat at nightlife festival
Ti Gong

A hydrangea intrigues visitors to a night bazaar over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions was launched on Saturday, featuring bazaars, outdoor music, exhibitions and coffee workshops.

Artists, designers, painters, florists, chefs and coffee-making masters will interact with visitors during the "Sinan Yé," or Sinan Night activity event.

Jazz, folk, pop, rock, opera and classic music will be performed at the plaza of the mansions between 4:40pm and 8:30pm.

Customers are also encouraged to practice yoga or skateboard amidst the historical villas.

Those who prefer a quiet nightlife can enter the Sinan Bookstore take a seat and read in solitude till midnight.

A modern art exhibition has also been initiated at the Sinan Time Zone about the four seasons scenery at the historical mansions.

The mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex downtown, includes more than 50 historic villas in various styles. Many were former residences of celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some have been converted into hotels, cafés, restaurants and shops.

Shanghai has been trying to revive its nightlife since 2019 after shutting down noisy late-night bars and eateries in response to residents' complaints. The revival is part of efforts to become an international shopping destination.

The nightlife festival has been held in June every year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 resurgence this year.

Enjoy break from heat at nightlife festival
Ti Gong

Customers shop at an outdoor cafe.

Enjoy break from heat at nightlife festival
Ti Gong

Sinan bookstore is open till midnight.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Yangpu
Hongqiao
Huangpu
Sinan Mansions
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     