Medical service platform offers translation service

Shanghai has established a medical service platform that covers all city-level hospitals, and it is introducing a more individualized service including translation for expatriates.

The Shanghai Zhuyi (doctor assistant) Platform, or app.91985.com, which was initiated by the Shanghai Health Commission in 2000, said it has established cooperation with all city-level hospitals in Shanghai after including the Shanghai No.7 People's Hospital recently.



Now it can offer online outpatient reservations, online expert consultation, drug delivery, arrangement of hospitalization and expert's service, as well as whole-process care for patients from registration to discharge.







