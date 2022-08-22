Symposium advocates disruptive technology to achieve emission goals

Seventeen leading experts from China and abroad at the forefront of green technology research and applications gave keynote speeches or were involved in roundtable discussions.

How to develop and fully exploit disruptive technologies to achieve carbon mitigation goals was the topic explored at a symposium held earlier this month in Shanghai.

The "2022 International Science, Technology and Innovation Think Tank Forum" was held as warm-up for this year's Pujiang Innovation Forum that will kick off over the weekend with the theme "Low Carbon: A New Mission for Global Innovation."

Seventeen leading experts from China and abroad who are at the forefront of green technology research and applications gave keynote speeches or were involved in roundtable discussions. More than 100 experts participated in the forum both online and offline.

Participants shared their views on how cutting-edge green technologies can help countries achieve stated carbon-peaking and carbon-neutrality goals, as well as how deploying low-carbon, carbon-zero and carbon-negative technologies will significantly advance the green endeavor globally.

"Reaching the stated goals of achieving carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 was a major strategic decision for China based on assessments of both domestic and overseas situations, with the goal of addressing the salient problem of environmental and resources restrictions. It is an inevitable choice for China in its sustainable development and part of its solemn pledge to build a community with a shared future for mankind," said Xie Wenlan, deputy chief of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, in his keynote speech.

Xie said technology will map out a technological path to carbon neutrality, and the deployment of low-carbon technology will contribute to building back greener by leading to a kind of modernization that is greener, secure, equitable, efficient and in harmony with nature.

He added that achieving carbon neutrality is a major commitment to ecological and social transformation that is complicated and long term, and promoting the carbon peaking/neutrality work is a historical mission for Shanghai.

Peng Xianke, deputy secretary general of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Innovation Strategy, said developing disruptive technologies is a common challenge confronting all countries.

Given the mandatory objectives of achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, Peng warned that failure to bring about disruptive changes to the current means of obtaining and utilizing energy resources will mean disruptions to human beings.

At the forum, Professor Tu Shandong from East China University of Science and Technology published a report on the "Frontline of Carbon Neutrality 2022."

The report, based on analyzing trending carbon neutrality concepts from strategic, technological and application perspectives -- as well as best practices in Shanghai -- proposes four policy initiatives to push forward carbon neutrality in a global context and five strategies that all cities should embrace to build low-carbon cities.

It also gives examples of a host of hot button technological issues, such as harvesting wind power at sea, and applying low-carbon technologies in a variety of fields.

The symposium was under the auspices of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission and Chinese Academy of Science and Technology Development, and was hosted by the Shanghai Institute for Science of Science.

The seventh of its kind, the symposium aims to provide an international platform for exchanges on international science and technology. By focusing on innovative developments in China and the construction of Shanghai as an innovative center of science and technology, it seeks to make our science and technological brain power more stimulating, more influential and more socially far reaching.





