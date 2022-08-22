Highlighting Chinese stars of sports and chess

The China Welfare Institute has launched a program to engage sports champions in helping young students appreciate the greatness of sport.

More than 20 students visited Shanghai Sports Museum on Monday and heard Olympic cycling champion Zhong Tianshi tell achieved success.

It was the launch of a campaign by the China Welfare Institute to engage sports champions in helping young students appreciate the greatness of sport.

At the museum, they saw exhibits like a stamp on the theme of the first summer Olympic Games in Athens in 1896, a trophy from China's fifth National Games in Shanghai in 1983, a medal of the 20th Shanghai International Marathon in 2015, and the helmets featuring patterns of ancient Chinese heroine Hua Mulan and propitious bird phoenix, which Zhong wore when she won the cycling track women's team sprint gold medals at the Olympic Games in 2016 and 2021.

From the exhibits, they leaned not only how sports have developed in Shanghai, but also the efforts sport stars made to earn the achievements.

Zhong told them, she started riding at the age of 12 and had experienced both failures and successes.

"It was the passion for sports, the longing for standing on top of the podium and the support from the training team that helped me fight all the way to overcome all challenges to pick the gold medals," she said.

She encouraged students to actively take part in sports to improve their physique and temper their willpower.

"No matter you will take sports your career or not in the future, they will be helpful when you pursue your life dreams," said Zhong.

The campaign will include four episodes.

The next champion will be Ni Hua, chess grandmaster and the national team captain. He is a three-time national champion and became China's 15th highest-ranked Grandmaster at the age of 19.