Shining a light on Shanghai's eternal charm and splendor

  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-08-22
A campaign to promote the city as a charming and cultural tourist destination was recently launched, featuring livestreaming events, vlogs, and new tourism products.
From a leisurely stroll along the Huangpu River or Suzhou Creek to savoring the eternal charm of the city's classic architecture through cultural tours, Shanghai has many alluring attractions for residents and tourists to explore.

A campaign to promote the city as a charming and cultural tourist destination was recently launched by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism along with the city's 16 district-level tourism authorities, featuring livestreaming events, vlogs, new tourism products and routes released online.

Changning District has also released a list of its recommended cultural and tourist attractions and routes.

For those seeking a leisurely stroll, Columbia Circle, a historical compound with restored structures from the 1920s, Yuyuan Road Art and Life Block, and Gubei Golden Street are good places to visit. A route for art buffs strings together Cheng Shifa Art Museum, the Shanghai International Dance Center, Shanghai Changning Culture and Art Center, and Hongqiao Art Center, according to the district's culture and tourism bureau.

People can get closer to nature at the Shanghai Zoo and a 900-meter-long walk along Suzhou Creek between the No.3 Gate of Zhongshan Park and Jiangsu Rd N. Bridge.

Rucker Park Beixinjing and Linkong Skateboard Park are fun journeys for sports lovers.

"I grew up in the district and have a deep bond to it, and there are some new spots on the list that I have never seen," said Shen Min, 35, a resident of Changning. "I will visit Linkong Skateboard Park with my son and tell my friends about it. The list is a good guide for residents."

As one of the city's biggest cultural and tourism promotional campaigns, it also features events where residents and tourists can interact online, as well as the distribution of tourism coupons and souvenirs.

The campaign lasts through the end of the year. The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival and Shanghai Citizen Culture Festival will be held this autumn, while lantern shows, shopping, music, art and traditional celebratory activities will be unveiled for Spring Festival.

