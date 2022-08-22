US patient hails Shanghai medics, service after heart surgery

The 50-year-old expressed his gratitude to local medics, who helped arrange for his heart surgery as it was difficult for him to return to the US due to COVID-19 and illness.

It turns out that the decision of an American patient to stay in Shanghai for treatment during the COVID-19 resurgence was a right and wise one.



The man, who declined to be named, was diagnosed with a significant heart condition during a health checkup last year at SinoUnited Health, a private medical facility in Shanghai, and doctors suggested more detailed checks.



According to Dr Kathy Shi from the facility, the patient was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse, which can cause some severe problems like heart failure. She suggested the patient undergo surgery in time.

The patient at first had concerns about undergoing heart surgery in a foreign country and contacted doctors in the US. However, air travel problems due to the pandemic and his heart condition made it very challenging for him to return home for treatment.

After consulting with Shi multiple times, he decided to have the surgery in Shanghai. Medics at SinoUnited managed to help him contact Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital and accompanied the patient during the whole treatment as translators and consultants.

"China's serious imbalance of medical resources causes doctors to see a large number of patients every day, especially at top public hospitals. They probably find it difficult to fully explain every patient's condition even if they desire to. When it comes to international patients, this may present many inconveniences due to language barriers," Shi said.

"Therefore, it is understandable that international patients feel restless or hesitant when they have to seek medical services in a foreign country.

"So private and international medical facilities are playing an important role as a bridge between international patients and such public hospitals."

The surgery conducted in September was a success and the patient was discharged soon.

He returned to SinoUnited recently for an after-surgery check and all data showed he is recovering well. The patient said his doctors in the US also praised the surgical quality and medical service in Shanghai after reviewing his medical report and learning about the whole treatment process.

He expressed his gratitude to all Shanghai medics and said receiving a major surgery in a foreign country was a big decision, which has proven to be a very sensible and wise decision here in Shanghai.

"Dr Kathy Shi made it easy for a foreign patient to be comfortable with a major surgical procedure. They continue to take the time and patience necessary to make sure I am well informed and can make the best decisions," said the patient.

"I think the service in Shanghai is comparable with most medical service providers I have experience with in the US."