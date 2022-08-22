Charity children's hospitalization fund campaign to start

This year's children's hospitalization mutual aid fund campaign will be held from September 1 to 30, the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch, the operator, announced.

This year's children's hospitalization mutual aid fund campaign will be held from September 1 to 30, the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch, the operator, said on Monday.

The premium for children younger than five years old is 150 yuan (US$21.93) and for those aged 6 and older it is 130 yuan.

Expat children also can participate through their schools.

Students in kindergartens and schools can participate in the fund by paying the premium at school, while those staying at home can pay at their local community health centers, officials said.

More detailed information is available at the website www.redcross-sha.org.cn or the public WeChat account – shanghairedcross.

The fund, which was established in 1996, is a charity fund, which helps cover children's hospitalization and outpatient services for serious diseases.

Some 2.2 million children participate in the fund each year. By May this year, it had paid out 3.24 billion yuan to cover 2.19 million bills for hospitalization and outpatient treatments.