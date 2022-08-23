COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 3 local asymptomatic patients

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported one local confirmed case, three local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested positive in central quarantine.



3 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive in central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first and second patients, both Japanese, and the third patient, a Chinese, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 18 from Japan.



The fourth and fifth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from South Korea.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from the United States.

The seventh patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from Canada.

The ninth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 20 from the US.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from Japan.

The 11th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from Japan.

The 12th patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from the US via New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 187 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from South Korea.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 20 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 20 from the Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 22, of all the 160 local confirmed cases, 178 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 692 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,096 imported cases, 5,000 have been discharged upon recovery and 96 are still hospitalized.