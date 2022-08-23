Citizens invited to celebrate Shanghai Grand Theater's birthday

News / Metro

Citizens are invited to the Shanghai Grand Theater to celebrate its 24th birthday this weekend and take part in cultural activities like exhibitions, workshops and an art market.
Ti Gong

Kunqu Opera costume and makeup lectures will be organized.

Residents are invited to the Shanghai Grand Theater to celebrate the venue's birthday this weekend. A batch of cultural activities including lectures, workshops and an art market have been arranged.

August 27 marks the 24th birthday of the city's landmark theater. This year's celebration highlights Chinese folk culture, especially Kunqu Opera.

Performance selections from the Grand Theater's self-produced Kunqu Opera "Six Chapters of a Floating Life," as well as some of its stage setting, will be put on display with holographic technology at the theater's A+ art space on the ground floor.

Kunqu Opera costume and makeup lectures will also be organized.

Ti Gong

A "300FUN" art market will be set up at the Grand Theater on Saturday and Sunday.

Pianists Gong Tianpeng and Song Siheng will lead 20 young music learners from around the country and present a charity concert on Saturday afternoon.

Pei Shushu, producer of stage drama "A Dream of Red Mansions," will give a lecture and share the stories of the production.

Chinese tea culture masters will invite visitors to experience tea making themselves.

Some visitors will be invited by theater staff for a tour around the venue and take a look at the back stage.

An art market "300FUN" will be set up at the Grand Theater on Saturday and Sunday. Young artists are invited to communicate with each other, showcase skills and present their handcrafts and other innovative productions at the market.

Ti Gong

Handcrafts and innovative productions will be available at the market.

