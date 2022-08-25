Shanghai reports community case for second straight day

Shanghai reported a COVID-19 infection on Thursday, a community case for the second consecutive day, and added two high- and medium-risk areas in downtown Yangpu District.

The 46-year-old female, who lives in Yangpu's Xinjiangwancheng Subdistrict, tested abnormal in an antigen self-test after showing symptoms, such as fever. She was later diagnosed as a confirmed case with mild symptoms and is being treated at a local designated COVID-19 hospital.

She had been to two hotels in Jing'an and Minhang districts as well as a restaurant in Yangpu in the last seven days, apart from her accommodation and workplace, according to epidemiological investigation.guoxialu

Her accommodation at 399 Guoxia Road, along with the street shops on the ground floor, has been designated as a high-risk area.

More than 180 residents in the community and 81 others working at the 18 street shops have been put under a weeklong home quarantine with several rounds of nucleic acid tests.

Her company at 160 Minxing Road and adjacent buildings and street shops have been deemed as a medium-risk area.

As of 4pm Saturday, 142 of her close contacts had been traced, with 109 of them testing negative. The others are still under screening.

"The recent infections reported in Shanghai are people who had traveled outside the city or their contacts," said Wu Qianyu, a senior official with the Shanghai Health Commission.

Wu said the more frequent movements during the summer holiday had brought the new community cases to the city.

Gene sequencing has found all of them were infected with the Omicron subvariant, which made epidemiological investigation rather difficult, she revealed.

Since August 1, Shanghai had reported zero community cases for about 20 days until Wednesday, when a man in the Pudong New Area, who returned from a self-driving tour with his family to multiple places outside Shanghai, tested positive.

His four relatives who traveled or lived with him had been infected during central quarantine, Wu revealed. More than 440,000 related people had tested negative.

Wang Hao, deputy director of Yangpu where the latest new community case was reported, said that some 130,000 students and teachers of primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens and childcare facilities will return for in-person classes from September 1.

Another 90,000 students and teachers at 14 universities and colleges in Yangpu will begin their new semester in early September.

Wang said that quick response plans have been made to handle emergency situations rapidly to avoid affecting school operations.

According to the city's education commission, all faculty and students need to take two nucleic acid tests in three days before returning to the campus. After the opening of the new semester, they must take a nucleic acid test before leaving the campus every day.