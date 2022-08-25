City's best nurses honored with awards for excellence

A total of 32 nurses were honored for achievements from new clinical techniques to leading emergency responses to crises during the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

A total of 32 local nurses received the top nursing award on Thursday for their excellent performance, especially on the front line during the city's COVID-19 resurgence in March.

Seventeen won the Zuo Ying Nursing Award and 15 won nominations.

These winners, who were selected from 75 candidates, had 43 projects with intellectual property rights.

They invented new items and technologies based on best clinical practices and made life easier for patients and medics.

Duan Yi from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital developed an excellent technique of peripherally inserting a central catheter for newborns and built a strong nursing team for premature babies with a record of saving a 480-gram baby delivered on the 23rd week of pregnancy.

The team has helped the hospital's newborn mortality drop from 6.6 per 1,000 in 2014 to the current 3.8 per 1,000 – in line with developed countries.



Yang Ya, director of the nursing department of Dahua Hospital in Xuhui District, was honored for her dedication and performance during the COVID-19 resurgence in March.

Yang urgently took a team of 16 nurses to work for 12 hours to transfer over 470 Hong Kong travelers and rushed 62 nurses to two hospitals on March 27 and April 2 respectively after the two facilities reported a big increase of COVID-19 patients.

Yang's team took over all the nursing work to take care of 34 patients on respiratory machines and 119 patients with mental issues and fulfilled the task effectively.

The family of Zuo Ying, a renowned nurse, has donated a total of 3 million yuan (US$437,956) to a foundation to honor excellent nursing professionals in Shanghai.

They set up the Zuo Ying Nursing Foundation in accordance with her last wishes in 2012.

The foundation honors excellent nurses, especially those with great performance in nursing the elderly and those with great devotion and achievements in the field of nursing.

It gives the award every two years. So far, 147 nurses have received the honor.