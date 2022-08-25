News / Metro

Where the metaverse and virtual avatars come to life

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
The upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2022 will give visitors the chance to create virtual avatars, 3D-printed NFTs and take immersive metaverse tours.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Fancy a virtual avatar, an exclusive 3D-printed NFT and an immersive metaverse tour?

Shanghai's new innovation landmark – Zhangjiang Science Hall – has it all.

Located close to AIsland, short for Artificial Intelligence Island, the hall will take on a metaverse vibe during the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2022, China's top AI conference.

Metaverse is a popular yet still somewhat vague term to many. Simply put, it is a virtual-reality world where people can interact with a digital environment.

Where the metaverse and virtual avatars come to life
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man and his virtual avatar

During WAIC 2022, which takes place September 1 to 3, several metaverse applications will be on display.

You can create your own virtual avatar – a person's digital representative in the metaverse.

Twenty-seven cameras will capture 28 facial expressions to create a digital face. After three to four days of post-production, a virtual avatar comes to life who can smile, cry and scream.

Another highlight is making NFTs (non-fungible tokens) – known as the digital equivalent of real-world items – based on chairs printed by the most-advanced metaverse 3D printing machine in order to make NFTs accessible to everyone.

Additionally, robotic barista, retailer and patrol staff will be available to offer services.

Where the metaverse and virtual avatars come to life
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A metaverse tour around Zhangjiang Science Hall will be available.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     