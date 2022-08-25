News / Metro

Global landscape ideas sought to turn industrial site into digital city

Global designers and local citizens are invited to create landscape attractions for Shanghai's erstwhile polluted industrial site, which is being transformed into a "digital city."
Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of the central park at the Nanda Digital City in north Shanghai

Global designers and local citizens are being invited to create landscape attractions for one of Shanghai's erstwhile polluted industrial sites, which is being transformed into an eco-friendly "digital city."

A design competition was launched at the under-construction Nanda Digital City in suburban Baoshan District in the north of Shanghai on Thursday to solicit "global wisdom" for the city's pilot industrial transformation project, according to the district government.

Participants can offer innovative ideas for sculptures, art installations, pot cultures, park entrances or street facilities for the wide range of pocket parks, overhead greenbelts and central parks of the future digital city.

"The designs should highlight the status of Nanda as a key part of Shanghai's transformation strategies in the south and north," the development company of Nanda said.

Greenery space will account for over 43 percent of the digital city featuring more than 40 parks and riverside gardens of different scales, according to the company.

The best designs will be selected through both online public polls and experts' evaluation.

Winners will have their names displayed alongside their landscape attractions. They will also be awarded up to 50,000 yuan (US$7,297).

The south-north transformation of the former iron-steel industries in northern Baoshan District and the chemical industries in southern Jinshan District has been listed as Shanghai's key development blueprint in the 2035 master plan, along with the five 'new cities' in the suburbs.

Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of the Nanda Digital City

Nanda, covering 6.3 square kilometers, is rising from the former Nanda Industrial Site, notorious for soil and air pollution. The area connects two ancient towns of the city – Nanxiang in Jiading and Dachang in Baoshan. Hence the name Nanda.

According to the blueprint, the future digital city will feature parks, waterways and transit-oriented-development projects, along with sprawling underground space for Metro stations and commercial facilities.

Nanda was once the city's leather production and chemical engineering center with more than 200 companies and factories, but pollution and safety concerns meant the site was known as one of the city's most polluted areas.

Action against the problems began in 2009 and more than 50 companies were shut down. Most of the land has since been remediated.

Baoshan is cooperating with the Lingang Group to convert the area into an intelligent park and community with global architectural, urban planning and engineering firms.

The region has finished its comprehensive pollution treatment campaign, including land remediation.

Construction has also started on over a dozen urban infrastructure projects, including nine roads, two bus terminals, three greenery projects and three neighborhoods, marking the beginning of the grand transformation of the site.

Two service centers for companies and professionals were unveiled on Thursday; they will offer "butler-like" services.

Also on Thursday, the first batch of projects signed agreements to develop in Nanda, including new accommodations covering 1.42 million square meters. About a third of the new residences will be apartments for talent working in the area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
