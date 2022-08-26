News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local infections, 8 imported patients

The first confirmed local patient tested abnormal in an antigen self-test after showing symptoms.
The city reported one local confirmed case, one local asymptomatic infection, four imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested abnormal in an antigen self-test after showing symptoms.

1 local asymptomatic infection

The case, a family member of the above-mentioned confirmed patient, tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 18 from the United States.

The second and third patients are both Americans who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from the US via New Zealand.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on August 18 China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived in another province on August 15 from South Korea. The case returned to Shanghai after the quarantine ended and tested positive during self-health monitoring at home.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 23 from the Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 28 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and four asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 25, of all the 161 local confirmed cases, 180 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 699 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,109 imported cases, 5,025 have been discharged upon recovery and 84 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
