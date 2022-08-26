InnoMatch brings technology innovations to market

The 2022 InnoMatch Expo takes place at the Shanghai Exhibition Center August 28 to 30, with the theme "Building A Green Future."

Technology firms are expected to find the potential buyers, bridging innovation results in labs and market demands during the InnoMatch Expo from August 28 to 30 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Connecting supply and demand sides of science and technology, the three-day fair will focus on global technology transfers and presenting a platform for demonstrating innovative solutions, as well as on matchmaking among countries, established corporations, startups and academic institutions. It will connect elites from various industries around the world to create an integrated place for global innovation.

Since its debut in 2020, InnoMatch has helped drive technological achievements in labs to walk across the "last one mile" to achieve industrial and market results. In the past two years, more than 10,000 technical orders have been released and displayed on site, and more than 5,000 on-site connections were realized, with an intended transaction volume exceeding 900 million yuan (US$138.5 million).

The Shanghai Technology Exchange started trading at the fair and opened a "mini version" trading exhibition hall at the second InnoMarch fair, with more than 1,500 listed results and a cumulative turnover of 847 million yuan.

The theme of this year's conference is "Building A Green Future." After two years of updates and iterations, the cloud-based exhibition is the first to adopt a 3D Smart Cloud Pavilion, using various cutting-edge technologies such as Metaverse, WebXR (virtual reality and augmented reality), cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and intelligent voice.

The Metaverse exhibition hall can be accessed anytime, anywhere based on the public cloud service. For the first time, the cloud pavilion will offer data sharing with the InnoMatch global supply and demand matching platform, realizing "3+365" (days) matching without interruption; 1:1 reproduction of the physical special decoration pavilion; a 3D virtual avatar to create an immersive user experience; and special booths integrating online communications, business card exchanges, virtual customer service, event live broadcasts and other functions for integrated and customized multidimensional demand.

The cloud pavilion will accommodate nearly 10,000 square meters of display content; publish more than 2,000 technical requirements; display 500 small and medium-sized enterprises' innovative products and high-tech achievement transformation projects; present 600 high-quality achievements from colleges and universities; settle in over 500 enterprises and institutions; and broadcast more than 30 special events.

Exhibitors at InnoMatch include industrial giants like China Baowu Steel, AstraZeneca, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division, China Resources Group, Sumitomo Mitsui and Sony.

More than 50 professional technology-transfer service providers will boost matching and resource sharing. Over 60 high-tech enterprises and SMEs will debut innovative products, representing cutting-edge technologies and trends.

Special pavilions will include the Netherlands Pavilion of the Guest of Honor Country, Hainan Pavilion of the Guest of Honor Province, European Pavilion, Korean Pavilion, Israeli Pavilion, Chongqing Pavilion, Yunnan Pavilion and Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Innovation Community Pavilion.

An InnoMatch global supply and demand matching platform will debut, bringing together all elements of technology, talent, services and capital to create an innovative and integrated technology-transfer ecosystem.

Several summits and events will also be held, with themes covering tech firms' management, green technology, MBA/MPA training, connection between supply and demand, Sino-Japanese innovation, tech transfer and foreign research and development centers.

The expo is divided into four parts: major national achievements, matchmaking for the innovation needs of enterprises, a bridge for global science and technology innovations and the debut of SME's innovation products.

The global technology supply and demand matching platform officially began operations at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Pujiang Innovation Forum, which takes place on August 27 to 30. Supported by the National Technology Transfer Eastern Center, the platform uses digital technology to create an innovation ecosystem that integrates and matches technology, talent, services and capital, strengthening industry demand and market orientation.

The platform sets up sections such as a demand library, achievement library and industry community to strengthen the digitalization of elements, processes and products in the field of technology transfer. It enhances matching efficiency and accuracy of online work for technical managers and technology-transfer service agencies, forming a strong middle platform with two-way connectivity between the innovation and industrial chains. Finally, it helps enterprises and industries improve technical capabilities and accelerates digital economy development.

Highlights of the InnoMatch matching platform:

1. Fast supply and demand matching

• Achievement and demand library

The library features tens of thousands of high-quality technical achievements and investment projects, one-click release of technical demand/results, support for classified searches and faster acquisitions of more valuable information – all to improve transfer efficiency.

• Intelligent matching recommendation

The platform shares the demand and achievement resources of 31 domestic technology-transfer subcenters, more than 260 service agencies in the Yangtze River Delta and over 200 overseas technology-transfer channels. Moreover, it selects and recommends adaptation information in seconds to accurately connect resources.

• Innovation competition and events

The platform partners with technology-transfer service agencies at home and abroad to regularly organize special events in different industries and countries, and promote precise connections between high-level scientific and technological achievements and matched enterprises.

2. Nine industry communities

Nine major industry communities realize the gathering of industry-university-research contacts and resources, enable talent in vertical fields such as universities, research institutes, large enterprises and innovation parks to socialize efficiently, expand contact networks, share channel resources and achieve efficient resource allocation.

• Community resource sharing

Join the industry community! It offers one-click posting, supply and demand exchanges, business partnerships, celebrity lectures, knowledge sharing and contact networks.

• Cutting-edge industry information

The latest industry information is available in the community, including industry analysis, company recommendations, a list of upstream and downstream companies in the industrial chain and the latest financing information.

3. Smart assistance tools

• Technology enterprise rating system

The scientific and technological innovation enterprise's rating system, supported by core databases, is connected and updated with the industrial and commercial registration network, helping select partners more easily.

• Instant contact

It supports PC+Mobile dual access and online matching communication assistance. With in-site letter, email, virtual phone and other methods, you can quickly connect anytime, anywhere. The business card system with key information, enabling searches for results usually within one minute, helps people easily build a personal relationship network.

In the business of innovation

High Flow Nasal Cannula

High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) equipment is used to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 syndrome. It has a low risk of spreading through aerosols and doesn't increase the number of nosocomial infections. It can also prevent serious cases and ease the medical burden on hospitals. It was created in collaboration with the No.10 People's Hospital of Tongji University, Shanghai Linghao Medical Technology Co Ltd, and the Yangtze River Delta Medical Device Industry Alliance.

Power-exchange Electric Bus

Power-exchange Electric Bus is a new energy supply system for electric vehicles. It incorporates square column plug-in power battery technology, low-cost quick power exchange equipment technology, charging and battery management system integration technology. It was developed by Noaster (Shanghai) Energy Development and Hebei Zhongneng Gaoju Novel Energy Technology.

Takasago Thermal Engineering's SWIT

Takasago Thermal Engineering's SWIT is an air conditioning system that features advanced replacement ventilation technology. SWIT induces ambient air by swirling the air flow, enabling it to operate with low air volume and a blowing temperature close to the work or residential area, thus making it possible to maintain a comfortable environment while saving energy.

The Intelligent Water Meter System

The Intelligent Water Meter System developed by Shanghai Maritime University is based on computer vision and has an accuracy rate of up to 99 percent. It can totally replace the manual task of a staff member reading water meters door to door. More importantly, the system is eco-friendly and eliminates the need for paper bills.

K-Coal

The global energy market is fast shifting away from traditional fossil fuel energy to green and renewable energy. Energy-saving firms are using low power and energy storage systems. The Korea Institute of Science and Method has created K-Coal, an environmentally friendly casting technology that may reduce dust during manufacturing, increase surface smoothness, and retain mould strength.

The Intelligent Water Meter System

SiC reinforced Al matrix composite, developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is widely used in aerospace because of its merits of lightweight, high specific strength and stable size. It has been successfully applied to the key components of the Yutu-2 Lunar Rover to carry out exploration on the moon. It was also used on the Chang'e-4 probe, including 12 key components such as the laser range finder, three-dimensional imager, infrared spectrometer, and other on-board optical instruments.

Autism Spectrum Disorder

The Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence System for the Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder, developed by the School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, will greatly reduce manpower input and save manpower costs in children's ASD training if it's widely used in the market, which helps relieve the economic and mental burden of families with ASD patients. With VR technology, the system is designed to train ASD children in precise body movements, hand-eye coordination, eye tracking, shared attention, and social communication skills. ASD affects around 20 million children in China. The limited manpower and technology provided by families, education, and intervention institutions are far from meeting the needs. This cost-effective, convenient and efficient technology will have a wide market potential.

Transgenic Maize LP007

Transgenic Maize LP007, developed by Longping Biotechnology (Hainan) Co Ltd, helps in avoiding avoid economic losses due to lepidopteran pests while maintaining corn output. It improves breeding efficiency and reduces the use of agricultural pesticides.